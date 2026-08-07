GeM crosses ₹20 trn procurement milestone; MSEs account for 45.6% of GMV

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), the Centre’s public procurement portal, has crossed ₹20 trillion in cumulative gross merchandise value (GMV) in its first decade of operations, the platform said in a release on Friday.

Launched on August 9, 2016, GeM achieved the milestone through 37.8 million orders as of August 7. Micro and small enterprises (MSEs) fulfilled orders worth more than ₹9.07 trillion, accounting for 45.6 per cent of the total procurement value.

GeM’s annual GMV rose from ₹422 crore in FY17 to more than ₹5 trillion in both FY25 and FY26. In the first four months of FY27, it recorded a GMV of ₹1.48 trillion.

Women-led MSEs fulfilled orders worth more than ₹99,147 crore, while 42,242 startups secured government orders worth over ₹65,633 crore, according to the release. Addressing a press conference ahead of GeM’s 10th anniversary, Chief Executive Officer Mihir Kumar said the platform had transformed public procurement by making it more transparent, technology-driven and accessible to small businesses. “From ₹422 crore in the first year, we have now facilitated procurement worth over ₹20 lakh crore (trillion). This has been possible because of the participation of millions of sellers, manufacturers and other independent enterprises,” Kumar said. He said GeM’s brand-agnostic procurement model helped MSE participation consistently exceed the government’s 25 per cent procurement target. “While the government’s target is 25 per cent procurement from MSEs, their share on our platform has consistently remained above 40 per cent and has at times touched 45 per cent,” he said.

The platform has expanded significantly over the decade, with profile-completed sellers rising from 3,339 to 2.54 million and buyer organisations from 1,707 to 137,000. Kumar said 300,000-500,000 sellers actively participate on the marketplace at any given time. An IIT Delhi study covering FY24-FY26 estimated monetised benefits of ₹86,571.69 crore from price and process efficiencies and net social savings of ₹1.76 trillion. In a comparison of 101 items with leading e-commerce platforms, GeM was cheaper on 74.3 per cent of the items, resulting in a spend-weighted saving of 13.6 per cent. GeM has also reduced transaction charges from 0.5 per cent to 0.3 per cent, waived fees on orders up to ₹10 lakh and capped the maximum fee at ₹3 lakh. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect suspected cartelisation, collusion and order splitting, and plans to expand data-driven intelligence to improve procurement outcomes.