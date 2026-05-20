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Gen Z drives demand for wellness and appearance-linked therapies

Industry experts say internet-savvy Gen Z consumers are reshaping pharmaceutical demand through greater focus on fitness, beauty, mental wellness and self-directed healthcare

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Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 7:29 PM IST
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Wellness, appearance and lifestyle-linked therapies are gaining traction in India’s pharmaceutical market as internet-savvy Gen Z consumers adopt a far more proactive — and often self-directed — approach to healthcare, according to market experts.
 
The generation, broadly aged between 15 and 30 years, now accounts for nearly 26 per cent of India’s population and is increasingly shaping demand patterns across therapies linked to fitness, beauty, mental wellness and lifestyle disorders. Industry watchers say this cohort is accelerating demand for anti-obesity, ophthalmology, dermatology and oral-care drugs, driven by higher screen exposure, social media-influenced beauty standards and changing food habits.
 
“Higher screen time is leading to a good amount of Gen Z contribution for ophthalmological drugs, whereas their tendency to look for quick appearance fixes has led many from this cohort targeting anti-obesity drugs to look slimmer,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.
 
She added that high pollution levels and beauty culture propagated by Instagram have led Gen Z to account for more than 25 per cent share in dermatology and respiratory drug consumption.
 
Similarly, food-delivery-driven gastrointestinal infections and rising cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease linked to junk-food diets are contributing to stronger demand for anti-infectives and hepatoprotectives. Industry watchers add that Gen Z is gradually transforming the pharma market from being prescription-driven to increasingly demand-driven.
 
With quick-commerce platforms and online pharmacies gaining ground, doctors say the cohort is increasingly seeking quick solutions rather than waiting for conventional medical consultations.
 
“This has led to higher brand questioning and substitution, with Gen Z patients becoming active participants in treatment decisions compared to older generations,” Sapale said.
 
“We must understand that Gen Z is extremely tech-savvy and highly comfortable with the internet. They believe in self-medication because of the easy accessibility of medications online,” said Manisha Arora, director, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.
 
She added that convenience remains central to the group’s healthcare behaviour. “Rather than going for regular check-ups, they would prefer virtual consultations and e-prescriptions,” Arora said.
 
Despite greater awareness of health conditions, experts warn that work stress, sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits could still make the generation vulnerable to chronic diseases over time.
 
“Some therapies where Gen Z contributes less are cardiac and anti-diabetes, where the body is still resilient and can manage some amount of negligence at a younger age,” Sapale said. She added that consumption in these therapies is likely to rise as the cohort enters its mid-30s and 40s.
 
“The only positive aspect is that because of greater disease awareness and easier availability of solutions, Gen Z is likely to proactively stay on therapies,” an industry executive said.
 
Doctors, however, caution that the cohort’s healthcare approach remains skewed towards comfort, accessibility and online solutions rather than traditional preventive healthcare practices.
 
According to a McKinsey report, only around 47 per cent of Gen Z individuals go for annual wellness visits, compared to nearly 72 per cent overall. “Moreover, only three out of five Gen Z men have a regular general physician (GP), while the remaining two do not even have a regular GP,” Arora said.
 
While the cohort is highly proactive about mental health and wellness, Arora added that Gen Z often skips important preventive screenings such as mammograms, gynaecological examinations, vaccinations and regular physical tests.

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Topics :Gen Zhealthcarepharmaceutical firms

First Published: May 20 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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