Gen Z missing career opportunities due to fear of being judged: Report

Fear of being judged holds back the majority of Gen Z professionals from connecting or networking with people who could help them in their careers, a report said on Wednesday.

India's Gen Z professionals have grown up constantly connected online, but 83 per cent hesitate to interact or network with the people who could help them in their careers, according to a report by LinkedIn.

Fear of being judged (44 per cent), concerns about bothering others (39 per cent), and worries about sounding inauthentic (37 per cent) are preventing Gen Z from seeking valuable advice, making connections, and accessing new opportunities, added the report.

The LinkedIn report is based on a survey conducted by Censuswide among 18,050 respondents who work full time and part time (18-80 years) between July 20 and August 11, 2026, in countries, including India, the UK, the US, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, UAE and KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). The report revealed that even as 79 per cent of Indian Gen Z understand professional relationships are important, more than half (52 per cent) are not sure how to get started and 53 per cent struggle to turn contacts into real connections and worry about the cost. LinkedIn data showed that Indian job applicants with an inside connection were nearly 8.5 times more likely to get hired than those without one.

However, almost 3 in 5 Gen Z (59 per cent) said no one has clearly shown them how to build professional relationships and many have had limited guidance or figured it out themselves, making it harder to know who to approach, when to reach out and what to say, the report stated. While many worry about getting in touch, the majority of Millennials (92 per cent) and Gen X professionals (95 per cent) said they would help someone at the start of their career, even if they didn't know them. "As jobs evolve and career paths become less linear, the ability to build meaningful relationships is becoming just as important as building skills.