Gen Z sips smarter: Value replaces volume in India's alcobev playbook

The shift from Millennials to Gen Z drinking marks a structural change in how India is consuming alcohol. While Millennials were largely driven by brand familiarity and aspirational global labels, Gen Z is driven by authenticity, experimentation, and quality.

Industry experts noted that this is translating into dual-track behaviour — restraint on ordinary days and deliberate indulgence on special occasions. Data shared by Medusa Beverages shows that while participation is not declining — about 74 per cent of Gen Z consumers drink alcohol, up from 72 per cent in 2023 — the nature of consumption is changing. Consumers are engaging with fewer product categories and are more likely to choose a single, high-quality drink rather than multiple options.