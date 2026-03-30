Gen Z sips smarter: Value replaces volume in India's alcobev playbook

“Gen Z consumers are mostly trading up earlier in their drinking journey. The orientation to save is far lesser than earlier generations, and experiences matter. Disposable incomes of families are also better, and alcohol beverage is accepted in a social milieu far more easily than earlier. Consumption has moved unisex,” added Bikram Basu, managing director, ABD Maestro.
Tigerfire Vodka, founded by Sanjay Dutt, explained that this behaviour is already visible in bars. “Consumers are ordering by spirit, asking questions, choosing based on flavour rather than defaulting to a familiar name,” said co-founder Paresh Ghelani. “For this generation, premium is not something you graduate into but the baseline expectation.”