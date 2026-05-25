German firm B+H Solutions eyes India expansion, plans €1 million investment

German agricultural technology company B+H Solutions GmbH is eyeing the Indian market to expand its presence, with plans to invest 1 million euros in 2026, banking on rising demand for its metal-based nano-fertilisers and a recent regulatory breakthrough to accelerate growth in the country.

The company, which markets its products through its Indian subsidiary Dr Heinisch Agro Solutions India Private Limited -- incorporated in 2022 -- reported global sales of 20 million euros for 2025.

"Given the FCO (Fertiliser Control Order) nano registration, we are very enthusiastic for this year and plan on investment of 1 million euros in India in 2026," Dr Laura Wieler, General Manager and Chief Scientific Officer at B+H Solutions GmbH, told PTI in an interview.

Unlike conventional nitrogen-based fertilisers such as nano urea, the company's products are metal-based nanotechnology solutions -- primarily silver and copper nanoparticles -- that function as what Wieler calls "fertiliser plus." The products aim to strengthen the plant's immune system, reduce disease pressure, and serve as plant protection agents. "We believe we are not affected by the same issues facing traditional fertiliser markets," Wieler said, adding that the company expects strong growth in 2026 as market awareness deepens. The company currently offers eight products in India, including AgroBeize -- developed exclusively for Indian agriculture -- which combines silver and copper nanoparticles and is also registered as a disinfectant.

B+H Solutions recently secured FCO (Fertiliser Control Order) registration for its AgroCopper (nano copper) product, and is now pursuing FCO registration for nano iron. Farmer receptiveness a positive surprise. Wieler noted that Indian farmers have been more open to nanotechnology than their counterparts in Germany. "In Germany, introducing nanotechnology often requires significant convincing, but in India, farmers already understand and welcome the concept," she said. Trials conducted at ICAR Bangalore on tomatoes showed that AgroBeize delivered 24 per cent higher yield compared to conventional fungicides, alongside improved fruit quality and reduced incidence of early and late blight. The company claims its products can increase crop yields by up to 30 per cent across a range of crops, including tomatoes, chillies, black pepper, pomegranates, and flowers.