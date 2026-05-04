Get, set, go: India's summer travel packs for coolcations, short escapes

Get, set, go

“Hotel bookings, in particular, have seen a strong surge, with volumes rising by approximately 35 per cent year-on-year, indicating robust demand across key leisure markets. Alongside this, booking lead times have shortened by 10-15 per cent, indicating a shift towards more last-minute planning, influenced by dynamic pricing and evolving travel triggers,” said Bharatt Malik, Senior VP , Air and Hotel Business at Yatra Online, adding that advance booking volumes were up 20-25 per cent year-on-year, while average booking values increased by 20-35 per cent compared to the same period last year across key destinations.