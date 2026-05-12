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GI Council's common empanelment aims to cover 5,000 hospitals by FY27

The GI Council's common empanelment platform has covered around 2,000 hospitals and aims to expand the network significantly over the next year

Hospitals, hospitals in India
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Representative Image (Image: Bloomberg)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
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The number of hospitals under the General Insurance Council’s common empanelment initiative has reached around 2,000 in FY26 and is expected to rise to 5,000 by the end of FY27, according to industry executives. Currently, over 10,000 hospitals have applied for empanelment.
 
The Common Empanelment Platform is a centralised digital initiative managed by the GI Council. It allows hospitals across India to apply for empanelment with all Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)-registered general insurance companies and standalone health insurers through a single platform.
 
“We have a target of 5,000 hospitals in a year (FY27), and we have done so far 2,000 hospitals. We are working on it. Hospitals are showing a lot of interest in getting empanelled with the GI Council, and we have received over 10,000 applications for empanelment,” said S Prakash, CEO, Health Insurance Ecosystem, GI Council.
 
He also said, “We are just starting with this and we are creating a lot of strategies. First, we are empanelling smaller hospitals, training them, and making them our active partners. After that, we will take the next step. In the meantime, Irdai is also taking a lot of initiatives. You can look forward to seeing a lot of transformation happening in the healthcare ecosystem in the days to come, in a phased manner.”
 
A key feature of the initiative is that hospitals do not need separate agreements with each insurer. Instead, they can sign a single agreement to join the common network of multiple insurance companies.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Activ Yuva, Aditya Birla Health Insurance CEO Mayank Bathwal said, “There are a lot of initiatives towards improving the healthcare ecosystem. The number of hospitals under the General Insurance Council's common empanelment initiative has reached around 2,000 hospitals and we are aspiring to touch 5,000 hospitals by the end of the year. Most of the hospitals are smaller ones, but we are under continuous discussion with other hospitals to improve the same.”
 
Activ Yuva is a health-focused insurance plan aimed at young Indians, offering features such as unlimited sum insured, Yuva Credit — where the sum insured can grow up to 11 times in 11 years — OPD cover, income protection, and worldwide maternity cover.
 
The base premium for Activ Yuva starts at around ₹9,000 for one adult, while the premium for the unlimited sum insured option is around ₹22,500.
 

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Topics :hospitalsHealth InsuranceAditya Birla Health Insurance

First Published: May 12 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

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