Gig worker norms leave many aggregators unsure of their obligations

The Code on Social Security, 2020 defines a gig worker as a person earning outside a traditional employer-employee relationship. Companies outside the initial cohort, however, say they remain unclear whether parts of their workforce fall within that definition and, if so, who should register them.

“Automobile technicians are highly skilled. Not just anybody can replace them in their jobs, and job security is also very high based on competency. They have specialised skills, similar to professions like technicians and writers. So, we are not very clear whether our ecosystem should even be classified under the gig economy,” said Vimal Singh SV, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of ReadyAssist. The company works with various aggregate networks across the country and has nearly 11,000 gig workers.