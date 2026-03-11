Gig workers warn LPG, CNG shortage may hit Ola, Uber, Rapido rides

“Rapido is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with its captain community across cities. Based on current trends, we are not seeing any significant disruption to auto/cab supply on the platform despite reports of an LPG/CNG shortage,” said a Rapido spokesperson. “Our operations continue as usual, and we are staying closely engaged with our captains while monitoring developments on the ground. Should the situation evolve, we will assess appropriate support measures to ensure minimal disruption for both captains and customers.”
Likewise, a spokesperson from Moving Tech, which operates the Namma Yatri platform, said, “So far, we haven’t received any concerns from driver partners. However, we remain closely engaged with the driver community and continuously work with them to address any issues that may arise,” the spokesperson said. “If we do receive feedback or complaints, we will ensure that they are resolved promptly and provide the necessary support. At this stage, we have also not observed any impact on pricing.”