Gig workers' body seeks binding heatwave safeguards from Labour Ministry

The association has called for paid cooling breaks during IMD red and orange alerts, mandatory access to drinking water and cooling shelters, in-app heat distress emergency support systems, among other measures, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by Business Standard.

April has seen an early and intense build-up of heat across large parts of India, with temperatures in several regions already crossing 40–45°C and running up to 5°C above normal in some areas. Heatwave conditions have been reported across north, central and western India, with cities in states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh recording temperatures above 42–45°C, while IMD has repeatedly issued alerts warning of a further rise in temperatures through the latter half of the month.