Gig workers report drop in orders on Zomato, Swiggy amid LPG shortage

Food delivery gig workers on platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and Magicpin are watching their earnings shrink as the ripple effects of the West Asia conflict hit closer to home. A tightening supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has forced restaurants and cloud kitchens across India to scale back operations or shut down temporarily. With fewer kitchens firing up orders, delivery partners are bearing the brunt of the slowdown.

Kuldeep Sharma, a delivery partner at Swiggy for the last three years, said, “I usually work two shifts, 12-4 PM and 7-11 PM, and was getting around 20-22 orders daily, which yielded nearly Rs 1,100. Now, it’s difficult to get past 15-17 orders and the income has fallen to nearly Rs 800-900.” Sharma added that several restaurants from where he frequently picked up orders are now operating only in the evening, instead of all day.