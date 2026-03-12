Home / Industry / News / Gig workers report drop in orders on Zomato, Swiggy amid LPG shortage

Food delivery gig workers report falling orders and earnings as LPG shortages force restaurants and cloud kitchens to cut operations, disrupting supply on platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy

Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), which has also written to the labour ministry, said the closure of restaurants has led to an up to 60 per cent reduction in the fulfilment of online orders.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST
Food delivery gig workers on platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and Magicpin are watching their earnings shrink as the ripple effects of the West Asia conflict hit closer to home. A tightening supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has forced restaurants and cloud kitchens across India to scale back operations or shut down temporarily. With fewer kitchens firing up orders, delivery partners are bearing the brunt of the slowdown.
 
Kuldeep Sharma, a delivery partner at Swiggy for the last three years, said, “I usually work two shifts, 12-4 PM and 7-11 PM, and was getting around 20-22 orders daily, which yielded nearly Rs 1,100. Now, it’s difficult to get past 15-17 orders and the income has fallen to nearly Rs 800-900.” Sharma added that several restaurants from where he frequently picked up orders are now operating only in the evening, instead of all day.
 
Another delivery partner working at Zomato and Magicpin echoed a similar view. She said that she logs in to the platforms only after 4 PM and targets 13-14 orders a day to get around Rs 600. “It’s becoming too difficult to reach the target of 13-14 orders. The daily earnings are barely able to exceed the Rs 500 mark.”
 
Highlighting the concerns of delivery workers, unions such as the Gig Workers Association (GigWA) noted, “As orders are likely to slow down due to disruptions in the supply chain, they are expected to drop drastically. Since gig workers are paid on a task basis, their overall earnings could decline significantly.”
 
Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), which has also written to the labour ministry, said the closure of restaurants has led to an up to 60 per cent reduction in the fulfilment of online orders. “Commercial cylinder shortages have shuttered restaurants, dhabas, cloud kitchens, catering services and street vendors, wiping out 50-60 per cent of food delivery orders on platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.”
 
While food delivery platforms, especially Zomato and Swiggy, have not shared an official update, people aware of the development at these platforms said that the companies are working closely with restaurant partners and are monitoring the evolving situation in order to minimise disruptions for customers ordering on the platforms.
 
Anshoo Sharma, founder and chief executive officer at food delivery platform Magicpin, also said, “Small restaurants are likely to get affected badly, and they form a large part of our base. Small restaurants operating with limited menus and reduced working hours will continue to receive demand support from our end. We will also provide real-time AI-enabled support so that they have real-time volume insights and can prepare accordingly and judiciously.” The company has nearly 80,000 restaurant partners and, on average, fulfils 1.5 lakh orders daily.
 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

