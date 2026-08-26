GIVA ad reignites brand rift over content and cultural sentiments

In advertisements, there’s a race to be remembered. This often sees brands juggling between producing content that stands out and the one that passes all ‘sentiment’ checks. The most recent controversy -- over an ad by premium jewellery brand GIVA -- is another reminder that the rope they are walking is tight.

GIVA, betting on the festival rush, put out an ad featuring actor Kriti Sanon as part of a Rakshabandhan campaign. The actor was seen wearing an Indo-Western outfit consisting of a bralette-style blouse and a matching cape.

On Tuesday, soon after the release, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut questioned the choice of clothing, terming it “intentionally creepy”. After it went viral, the ad also saw a backlash over Sanon tying the rakhi to the pet dog. Sanon responded by saying that ethnic fashion has evolved adding, “When will we stop telling women what to wear”. Her reply was amplified by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a few other political commentators.

GIVA, however, took down the ad. “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media,” GIVA said in a statement on Wednesday morning. Similar controversies, especially around the festival season, have also hit brands like Dabur, Tanishq, FabIndia and Surf Excel in the past. “Brands may feel the need to take greater risks during the festival season because they expect greater noise and want to cut through that clutter,” said Samit Sinha, founder and managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting. Another factor, he said, is novelty – where a brand may want to avoid clichés in themes and messaging.

“Occasionally the risk backfires, but more often, it's simply the act of pushing boundaries — misfire or not — that draws criticism.” Industry experts are of the view that the focus should be to produce content where legality is not questionable and brand's own ethics are not compromised. “A person who calls out any ad, Kangana Ranaut in this case, doesn’t express the view of the entire country,” said ad film director Prahlad Kakkar. “The first thing is to make an approximate calculation about how many people are actually offended by the content and then only move forward with a decision.”

While ‘decency’, as broadly defined, is an important criteria, Sinha also believes that it has to be accepted that you cannot please all generations using the same content. In most cases where brands have faced backlash over social and cultural sentiments, the ads have been taken down with an apology about the intent being harmless. Advertising experts are of the view that if the ad is not misleading or factually incorrect, this approach can lead to credibility issues for the brand. According to Santosh Desai, chief executive officer at Futurebrands, even factoring the rise of social media, such consumer reactions cannot be seen as unexpected.