Global footwear firms boost Tamil Nadu sourcing; Adidas unit starts in July

To ensure skill development, the company has already lined up plans to bring in the Naples-based International University of Arts and Design to Tamil Nadu to cover not just footwear, but design across sectors like apparel, jewellery, and others, Mohan said.
The company has also entered into a long-term 30-year licensing and distribution agreement with the iconic French brand Kickers for India and eight neighbouring countries — Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. As part of this expansion, Kickers has already opened and operationalized a store in Qatar.
The state also contributes to over 32 per cent of India's production, and the state's leather and non-leather footwear exports hold a 48 per cent national share, equivalent to over $2 billion.