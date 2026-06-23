Global footwear firms boost Tamil Nadu sourcing; Adidas unit starts in July

The Karur project is expected to create 15,000 jobs in phases. The company is already exporting Crocs from its Perambalur unit, where it has already invested around Rs 5,000 crore. "We want to hold a considerable share in India's exports of non-leather footwear and are targeting 100 million pairs of shoes in the next five years with an investment of around $1 billion. This will create 50,000 jobs too," Ahmed told Business Standard. The company has already approached Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for the inauguration of its Karur unit.