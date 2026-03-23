Global LNG exports hit six-month low as West Asia conflict disrupts flows

By Stephen Stapczynski

Global liquefied natural gas exports declined to a six—month low, erasing recent supply additions from the US and elsewhere as the conflict in West Asia throttles flows.

The 10-day moving average for LNG shipments has fallen about 20 per cent from the start of the month to 1.1 million tonnes, the lowest since September, according to Bloomberg analysis of ship-tracking data on Kpler.

The drop is primarily from Qatar — and to a lesser extent the United Arab Emirates, the data shows. Both nations need to ship fuel through the Strait of Hormuz to reach customers in Asia and Europe.