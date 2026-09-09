Global summits push Delhi luxury hotel demand, room rates to new highs

The long-term opportunity, therefore, lies not simply in adding more rooms, but in creating a deeper and more balanced accommodation base across price points and around the region’s major convention, airport and commercial nodes, Datta added.

The industry also sees a structural gap in the mid-market segment. Rajiv Mehra, general secretary, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), the umbrella body of all travel and hospitality associations in India, said that building luxury hotels has to be backed by return on investment, which becomes challenging when occupancy levels drop to 70 per cent during non-peak periods. “Whenever an entity plans a hotel, they look at overall demand, as the investment required is massive. The other thing is greenfield properties, which take time to be built,” Mehra said.