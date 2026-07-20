GLP-1 opportunity to lift domestic business at Indian pharmaceutical firms

By Harshita Swaminathan and Rachel Yeo

A new and growing market for weight-loss drugs in India is expected to be a bright spot for pharmaceutical firms like Cipla Ltd. and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., while they face headwinds in the US market.

In January, the companies lost exclusivity of cancer drug Revlimid, a key revenue generator, making the market more competitive and driving prices lower. US revenues for Cipla and Dr Reddy’s are projected to drop 19 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, partly offset by a weaker rupee.

Meanwhile, industry data in India show robust growth for the companies with better pricing power and volume expansion. The companies have also benefited from the expiry of semaglutide’s patent in the domestic market in March, though data indicate that the initial spike in sales has cooled.