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GLP-1 opportunity to lift domestic business at Indian pharmaceutical firms

The expanding domestic market for semaglutide-based weight-loss drugs is expected to help cushion weaker US sales for Cipla and Dr Reddy's after the loss of Revlimid exclusivity

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Industry data in India show robust growth for the companies with better pricing power and volume expansion | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 10:26 AM IST
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By Harshita Swaminathan and Rachel Yeo
 
A new and growing market for weight-loss drugs in India is expected to be a bright spot for pharmaceutical firms like Cipla Ltd. and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., while they face headwinds in the US market. 
 
In January, the companies lost exclusivity of cancer drug Revlimid, a key revenue generator, making the market more competitive and driving prices lower. US revenues for Cipla and Dr Reddy’s are projected to drop 19 per cent and 28 per cent respectively, partly offset by a weaker rupee. 
 
Meanwhile, industry data in India show robust growth for the companies with better pricing power and volume expansion. The companies have also benefited from the expiry of semaglutide’s patent in the domestic market in March, though data indicate that the initial spike in sales has cooled. 
 
Investors will watch for updates on production from Dr Reddy’s as it had halted production after detecting impurities. Injectable semaglutide is expected to make up 13 per cent to 14 per cent of earnings over the next three years, analysts at Nomura wrote in a note.  
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Topics :CiplaDr Reddy'sDr Reddy's LabDr Reddy's Labsweight loss

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:26 AM IST

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