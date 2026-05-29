Godrej, JSW, Lodha and Sattva family offices back SILA's platform

Godrej Family Office, JSW Family Office, Lodha Family Office, and Sattva Family Office have invested in SILA's business services platform, the company said on Friday.

These are secondary investments, and the selling shareholders are angel investors. The new investors are among SILA's long-standing clients and relationships, the company said.

The investments follow global private equity firm Permira's investment of $100 million in the company in April this year, aimed at accelerating the company's technology-led expansion and strengthening its presence across India's built-environment services ecosystem. The investment by Permira had valued SILA at $250 million.

Godrej, JSW, Lodha, and Sattva will be joining existing backers such as Permira, Norwest, Piramal Family Office, and MS Dhoni Family Office.

“Some of these relationships go back years, built first as clients, then as friends of the firm, and now as investors in what we're building. We have deep respect for each of them and the businesses they've built; there is much we hope to learn from them in the years ahead,” said Rushabh and Sahil Vora, founders of SILA. Founded by brothers Rushabh and Sahil Vora, SILA operates across more than 125 cities, manages over 450 million square feet of real estate, and employs more than 60,000 people. The company's business services platform spans facility management, material-handling equipment leasing, food catering, and real estate advisory services.