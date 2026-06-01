Godrej Properties buys land in Greater Noida for ₹7,000 cr housing project

Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has acquired 23.2 acre land in Greater Noida via auction to develop a housing project with a revenue potential of more than ₹7000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has "won the bid for a 23.2 acres (93,905 square metre) residential land parcel in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida, through an e-auction".

The auction was conducted by DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd.

Godrej Properties will develop a group housing project on the land parcel, "which is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of over ₹7,000 crore".