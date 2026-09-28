Godrej Properties to develop ₹6,000 cr luxury housing project in Mumbai

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd will jointly develop a 2.5-acre housing project in Mumbai with a revenue potential of ₹6,000 crore, as part of its expansion plan.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has entered into a development agreement for a prime land parcel of about 2.5 acres in Marine Lines, South Mumbai.

On the plot, Godrej Properties will develop a luxury housing project with an "estimated overall revenue potential of around ₹6,000 crore." "Mumbai continues to be a key market for us, and our premium and luxury projects in the city have seen a consistently strong response," Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said.