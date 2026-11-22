Google has pledged $5 million to IIT Kharagpur to strengthen advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research, expand educational opportunities and develop the next generation of technology professionals, a senior institute official said on Sunday.

The announcement was made during the institute's platinum jubilee celebrations on November 21.

IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI that Sundar Pichai, an alumnus and CEO of Google, played a key role in facilitating the funding for IIT Kharagpur.

" We are proud of him (Sundar Pichai) as an alumnus who heads Google. We are thankful to Google for pledging the money, and Pichai assisted in IIT Kharagpur getting the money," he said.