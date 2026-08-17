Gorakhpur gets industrial boost with 2,000-acre township land bank

The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), in a bid to strengthen the industrial ecosystem, has amassed a fresh land bank of 2,000-acres in the Gorakhpur district -- an emerging industrial gateway in Eastern UP and pocket borough of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The new swathes are being developed as the Dhuriapar industrial township, which is strategically located between the Purvanchal Expressway and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, for a seamless logistics.

Around 115 acres have already been allotted to companies, including Adani and Shreyas Distilleries, signalling strong investor interest in the township. The 2,000 acre land bank is in addition to the 3,600 acres of industrial area already amassed by GIDA, which is inching saturation.

Since 2017, the Authority has garnered ₹20,000 crore in investments, generating 40,000 employment opportunities, GIDA Chief Executive Officer Anuj Malik said. Currently, more than 50,000 people are working in various technical, skilled, and semi-skilled roles across industries operating in the authority’s area, she added. Malik also said the growing industrial base is creating opportunities for local talent. Nearly 70 per cent of the workforce in major projects, including the Adani Cement plant, comprises people from Gorakhpur division and other parts of Purvanchal (Eastern UP). Aside from physical infrastructure, GIDA is strengthening digital systems to facilitate faster, simpler, and more transparent investment.