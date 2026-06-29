The government introduced an 'Improvement Notice' mechanism under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a press release.

The new framework allows businesses to correct certain first-time procedural and regulatory lapses before facing penal action, marking a shift towards a more trust-based compliance system.

The Department of Consumer Affairs said the reform supports ease of doing business, encourages voluntary compliance and reduces avoidable litigation without weakening consumer protection.

Businesses to get time to correct first-time lapses

Under the mechanism, a Legal Metrology Officer may issue an 'Improvement Notice' when a business commits a specified first-time procedural or regulatory non-compliance under the law. The notice will identify the deficiency and provide a reasonable time for corrective action.

If the entity addresses the issue within the prescribed timeline, penal proceedings may not be initiated. However, repeated violations or failure to comply with the notice will continue to attract action under the Legal Metrology Act. The government said the approach promotes compliance through correction rather than immediate punishment in cases involving genuine first-time errors. Wider coverage across regulated businesses The mechanism applies to a broad set of regulated entities, including manufacturers, importers, packers, dealers, repairers, traders, MSMEs and others operating under the Legal Metrology framework. The covered areas include:

Registration-related requirements

Documentation and record maintenance

Model approvals

Manufacture, sale and repair of weights and measures

Import of weights and measures

Transactions and packaged commodities

Submission of statutory information and returns Focus on lowering compliance burden According to the department, the reform aims to make the regulatory environment more predictable and transparent. The benefits include encouraging voluntary compliance, allowing businesses to fix genuine procedural mistakes, lowering compliance costs and reducing litigation arising from inadvertent errors.