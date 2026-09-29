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Government likely to extend RoDTEP scheme for exporters: Official

The government is expected to extend the duty refund scheme - Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) - for exporters, an official said on Tuesday.

epm, Export Promotion Mission, Trade exports, Indian Economy, Export incentive
Representative picture for exporters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:05 PM IST
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The government is expected to extend the duty refund scheme - Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) - for exporters, an official said on Tuesday.

The scheme will end on September 30.

The official said the ministry is in discussion with the finance ministry on the issue.

The scheme, launched in 2021, provides for a refund of taxes, duties and levies that are incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods and not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the Centre, state or local level.

Refunds under the scheme range from 0.3 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

The budget allocation under the scheme for 2025-26 stood at Rs 18,232 crore. The budget for the scheme for this fiscal was Rs 10,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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