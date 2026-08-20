Govt allows 1 mn tonnes of raw sugar imports to curb domestic price rise

India on Thursday allowed imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar at nil duty to cool down domestic prices, a move it has had to resort to after a gap of almost 10 years.

According to an official notification issued, the imports will be permitted till October 31, 2026. That is for a period of more than two months. India presently imposes a duty of 100 per cent on raw sugar imports.

The imports were permitted just ahead of the crucial festival season to curb a sharp surge in domestic prices, which touched record levels on Thursday.

The all-India average ex-mill price rose to ₹5,400-5,500 a quintal on Tuesday, up from ₹3,900 a year earlier, according to an industry body. Data furnished by NCDEX showed that spot sugar prices in major markets across India touched a 16-year high of ₹5,530 per quintal on August 19, 2026. Retail sugar prices have climbed about 13 per cent year-on-year to ₹52.30 a kg as on August 18, from ₹46.34 a year ago, as per consumer affairs ministry data. Demand for sugar typically rises between August and November, as the country celebrates major festivals, such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra and Diwali.

Earlier in the day, the Central government continued its crackdown on perceived hoarding and black marketing, imposing a stockholding limit on bulk consumers of sugar. The crackdown also included a strict diktat from the government to all mills to furnish mill-wise and buyer-wise details of sugar sold between August 17-19, 2026. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, in a social media post, announced that bulk consumers using more than 10 tonnes of sugar a month will not be allowed to hold stock beyond what they would consume in 15 days. The food ministry has notified the Sugar (Stockholding Limit of Bulk Consumers) Order, 2026, which covers confectioners, soft drink manufacturers, food processing units, sweetmeat sellers and other institutional buyers.

The order will come into force from September 1 and remain in effect till November 30. Shares of sugar companies, meanwhile, rallied on the news of the Centre tightening the stockholding limit and also on account of the record jump in prices in both the domestic and global markets. (see chart) Though the price rise in domestic markets was the primary reason for allowing imports after a gap of 10 years, some experts said that the ill-thought-out decision to allow exports of 1.5-2 million tonnes of sugar, when the country was staring at a shortage based on faulty production estimates, is also to blame for this situation.

In November 2025, India had first permitted exports of 1.5 million tonnes of sugar, which was later raised by another 0.5 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes. Of this, as per industry estimates, around 0.8 million tonnes of sugar has been shipped out of the country, almost the same quantity that India is now planning to allow mills to import in the form of raws. As per some estimates, India’s actual net sugar production in the 2025-26 season that started on October 1, 2025, is somewhere around 27.9 million tonnes after accounting for 2.4 million tonnes of ethanol.

The opening stock in 2025-26 is close to around 4.7 million tonnes. This means that total availability was somewhere around 32.6 million tonnes. Sugar consumption this year is estimated at 28 million tonnes. This leaves a closing stock of around 4.7 million tonnes. But, as soon as exports are incorporated into the picture and 0.8 million tonnes is added to consumption, the closing stocks drop to 3.5-3.9 million tonnes, leaving the country staring at a shortage. “For the mills it is not such an unhappy situation as even if prices come down by ₹500 per quintal it will still be more than the production cost of ₹4,200-4,300 per quintal. This should help them clear sugarcane dues faster,” the official mentioned above said.