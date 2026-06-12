Govt allows 50% price hike for key cancer drugs amid supply concerns

The Centre has allowed a 50 per cent one-time ceiling price hike for key cancer drugs Cisplatin and Carboplatin, as their shortages continue to disrupt supplies at hospitals across the country.

Citing escalating raw material costs and supply concerns, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) also allowed price hikes for the two widely used first-line chemotherapy drugs for the treatment of ovarian, cervical, breast, lung, oral, head and neck, bladder, and testicular cancers.

Accordingly, the ceiling price for Cisplatin 1 milligram (mg) per millilitre (ml) injection was raised to ₹10.89 per ml from ₹7.26 per ml. Prices of Carboplatin 10 mg/ml injections were raised to ₹90.74 per ml from ₹60.49 per ml.

Para 19 of DPCO grants the government and NPPA extraordinary powers to fix or revise the ceiling or retail price of any drug in the public interest under exceptional circumstances.

In a gazette notification released on Friday, the pharma pricing watchdog added that the decision was taken at its 147th meeting on Thursday under Para 19 of the Drug (Prices Control) Order.

“Their production was affected due to an almost 250 per cent rise in platinum prices, as the metal is the key raw material used in both drugs. This led to drugmakers and industry executives demanding a ceiling price hike,” a pharma executive told Business Standard.

“While ensuring affordability, access cannot be jeopardised and the life-saving essential drugs must remain available to the general public at all times,” the authority said in the minutes of the meeting.

Therefore, it added that unviability of these formulations should not lead to a situation where these drugs become unavailable in the market and the public is forced to switch to expensive alternatives.

The NPPA has also allowed a 50 per cent ceiling price increase for the 100 and 500 international unit (IU) dosage forms of anti-tetanum immunoglobulins (ATIGs).