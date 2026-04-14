Govt amends pricing norms for low-grade iron ore to boost steel supply

The government on Tuesday announced the amendment of rules to revise the pricing norms for low-grade iron ore, a move aimed at curbing wastage and enhancing utilisation of such reserves to ensure a steady supply to the steel industry.

The move is expected to bring low-grade resources into viable use, addressing depletion of high-grade deposits and promoting mineral conservation through scientific mining practices.

"The Ministry of Mines has notified the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026 on 10th April, 2026, providing the methodology for publication of average sale price (ASP) of Haematite Iron Ore below the threshold value, including for Banded Haematite Quartzite (BHQ) and Banded Haematite Jasper (BHJ)," an official statement said.

The amendment provides a framework for pricing iron ore with iron (Fe) content below the threshold level of 45 per cent, including Banded Haematite Quartzite (BHQ) and Banded Haematite Jasper (BHJ), the mines ministry said. Banded Haematite Quartzite and Banded Haematite Jasper are low-grade, Precambrian iron-bearing rocks often treated as low-grade ore. Under the revised rules, the average selling price (ASP) for iron ore, with 35 per cent to below 45 per cent Fe content, will be fixed at 75 per cent of the ASP of 45 per cent to below 51 per cent grade ore. While for ore with Fe content below 35 per cent, the ASP will be 50 per cent of the same benchmark.