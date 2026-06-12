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Govt appoints Dinesh Pant and Girija Subramanian as Irdai members

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of LIC's Dinesh Pant and New India Assurance's Girija Subramanian as members of Irdai

irdai
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 8:23 PM IST
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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Dinesh Pant, currently managing director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as Member (Actuary), and Girija Subramanian, current chairman and managing director (CMD) of New India Assurance, as Member (Distribution) of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
 
They will be appointed for a period of five years from the date of assuming charge of the post, or until attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
Deepak Sood, Member (Non-Life), has been given an extension of two years with effect from October 27, 2026, or until attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
Rajay Kumar Sinha, Member (Finance and Investment), has also been granted a two-year extension with effect from January 24, 2027, or until attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
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Topics :IRDAIInsurance SectorLIC

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

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