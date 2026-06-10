Govt approves 96 companies in Round-III of PLI Scheme for textiles

As many as 96 companies have been selected under the third round of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles with a total investment commitment of ₹12,822.67 crore, the government said on Wednesday.

The textile ministry said 22 new applicants have been cleared in the latest meet under the Round-3 of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles.

The 22 newly approved companies are expected to bring in a total investment of ₹2,339.14 crore, generate a projected turnover of ₹15,561.34 crore in notified products, and create 36,217 employment opportunities across the textile value chain.

"A total of 96 companies have been selected under Round-3 of the scheme with a total committed investment of ₹12,822.67 crore and a projected turnover of ₹58,294.18 crore," an official statement said.