Govt approves high-capacity power corridor to support clean energy boom

India has approved plans for a high-capacity power transmission ​corridor to carry clean electricity from its ​western generation hubs to growing industrial and urban ‌demand centres in the east.

The project is estimated to cost nearly ₹68,800 crore ($7.34 billion) and take about six years to complete.

The 1,150-kilovolt (kV) system would be India's highest-voltage power network, allowing the dispatch of much larger volumes of electricity nationwide than present 765-kV lines.

India's national transmission panel approved the project, according to minutes of a ‌meeting released late Tuesday.

India is adding renewable energy at a record pace along with battery storage, as it targets 500 gigawatts of non-fossil power generation by 2030, from more than 300 GW now.