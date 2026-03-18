Govt clears ₹1,718 crore MSP support to CCI for cotton procurement

The government on Wednesday approved ₹1,718.56 crore as reimbursement for price support extended under MSP operations to the Cotton Corporation of India for the procurement undertaken in the 2023-24 cotton season.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As market prices of cotton fell below MSP during the season, the government agency had to undertake MSP operations to the extent of 32.84 lakh bales, benefiting about 7.25 lakh farmers and paying about ₹11,712 crore directly into their bank accounts, officials said.

The cabinet approved incurring expenditure towards reimbursement of price support extended under Minimum Support Price operations for cotton during Cotton Season 2023-24 (October 1, 2023, to 30 September, 2024), they added.

"In a significant step towards strengthening farmer welfare and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the CCEA has approved Minimum Support Price (MSP) funding of ₹1,718.56 crore to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for the cotton season 2023-24," an official statement said. The Centre fixes the MSP for seed cotton (kapas) based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). It has designated the CCI as the central nodal agency for undertaking MSP operations in cotton. CCI procures all Fair Average Quality (FAQ) cotton from farmers without any quantitative ceiling, whenever market prices fall below MSP levels.