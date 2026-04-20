Govt body plans legal framework for AI companies, tech oversight

The AIGEG also includes the minister of state for electronics and information technology as vice-chairperson, alongside the principal scientific adviser to the government, the chief economic adviser, the chief executive of NITI Aayog, and secretaries from key departments including telecommunications, economic affairs, science and technology, and information technology.
Also, a separate Technology and Policy Expert Committee has been established, comprising B Ravindran of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Rajat Moona, director of Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, and representatives from industry bodies including Nasscom, the Data Security Council of India and the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology.
Headed by the IT ministry secretary, the committee will support the AIGEG by providing technical and policy expertise, briefing it on matters of national importance related to AI governance. It will also assess emerging capabilities, identify potential risks and regulatory gaps, and help shape India’s policy response to emerging technologies, officials said.
Synthesising...
- Proposed framework to set clear boundaries and regulatory sandboxes for AI products and services
- AIGEG to sharpen India's AI strategy by funnelling funds into select use cases with results in 12–18 months
- Priority sectors include health care, agriculture and education, besides focus on reskilling and upskilling to limit job losses