Govt body plans legal framework for AI companies, tech oversight

The government’s newly constituted Artificial Intelligence Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG) is expected to push for a unified legal framework governing companies operating in the artificial intelligence space, including developers of large and small language models and chatbot systems, alongside broader rules defining how such technologies should function, senior officials have said.

The proposed framework would establish clearer boundaries and regulatory sandboxes that AI products and services must not overstep, according to an official familiar with the discussions. The framework will be applicable to all such companies operating or offering their AI tools and services in India.

“While rules exist for internet company governance, AI presents a different set of challenges. Companies developing and offering AI tools must be held accountable and comply with domestic laws,” the official said.

start broader consultations with industry groups and companies to study which job profiles are most impacted and the best way to retrain people in those departments,” the official added.

“Reskilling and upskilling will also be a focus to contain potential job losses as much as possible. We will soon

Besides regulatory measures, the AIGEG is also expected to sharpen India’s broader AI strategy by funnelling the bulk of funding into a limited number of use cases capable of delivering measurable outcomes within the next 12 to 18 months. Priority sectors are likely to include health care, agriculture and education, another official said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) announced the formation of the 10-member AIGEG, to be chaired by the Union minister for electronics and information technology.

The need for an apex AI governance body in India follows growing concern among experts over the rapid advancement of large language models (LLMs) and tools such as Claude Mythos, which have demonstrated the ability to penetrate legacy software systems and existing digital defences.