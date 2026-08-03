Buzzing :

Stock Market Highlights TodayBank Holiday in August 2026Bankipur Bypoll ResultBharti Airtel Q1 PreviewRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Industry / News / Govt considers duty parity for SEZ units on domestic market sales

Govt considers duty parity for SEZ units on domestic market sales

Proposal under SEZ Policy 2.0 may allow SEZ units to pay duty only on imported inputs used in domestic sales, aligning treatment more closely with DTA manufacturers

manufacturing
premium
Representative image from file.
Krity Ambey
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:47 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The government is considering allowing units in special economic zones (SEZs) to sell goods in the domestic market on a duty-forgone basis, a move that would largely align the Customs-duty treatment for such sales with that applicable to manufacturers in the domestic tariff area (DTA), according to a government official.
 
Under the proposal, units in SEZs will pay Customs duty only on imported inputs used in manufacturing goods sold in the domestic market instead of paying it on finished products, which is the current practice.
 
The inter-ministerial committee (IMC), comprising representatives from the Department of Commerce, the Department of Revenue and the NITI Aayog, formed in February to frame SEZ Policy 2.0, is expected to shortly discuss the proposal.
 
“The commerce ministry is readying a consolidated report to present to the IMC. This report will comprise several policy recommendations, including allowing SEZ units to make sales in the DTA on a duty-forgone basis,” the official told Business Standard.
 
As SEZs are treated as foreign territories for Customs purposes, units can import raw material duty-free. However, when they sell finished goods in the domestic market, they have to pay Customs duty on the finished products.
 
Since duties on finished products are often higher than those on raw materials, the change would lower the duty burden on domestic sales.
 
“If domestic sales are allowed on a duty-forgone basis, SEZ units would no longer pay duty on finished goods. Instead, they would pay duty only on the imported input products,” said Abhishek Jain, partner and national head (indirect tax), KPMG. 
The IMC is also expected to consider revising the definition of “services” under the SEZ Act to facilitate payment in rupees, the official said.
 
Emails sent to the commerce and finance ministries remained unanswered until the time of publication. 
The government established SEZs nearly two decades ago to boost exports, attract foreign investment, and generate employment. Units operating in these enclaves received several fiscal incentives, including duty-free imports and tax exemption on export income.
 
However, the underutilisation of capacity has become a growing concern, particularly amid global trade disruption.
 
In February, the government announced a one-time measure allowing eligible SEZ units to sell goods in the domestic market at concessional rates of Customs duty. 
Under the scheme, units that commenced production before March 31, 2025, can sell goods worth up to 30 per cent of their highest annual free-on-board export value achieved in any of the previous three financial years in the domestic market between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027.
 
While finalising the temporary measure, the IMC agreed to examine broader reforms to harmonise the regulatory framework for SEZs and asked the commerce ministry to prepare a consolidated set of recommendations, the official said. 
The proposal has, however, raised concern within the government over revenue implications, given that SEZ units already enjoy several fiscal incentives aimed at promoting exports. 
The government is expected to take a final call after consultations within the IMC. 
 
“There’s a strong push for reforms at a higher level. There’s a mandate from the top,” the official said, expressing optimism that the proposal would eventually be implemented.
 
While the proposal could improve the competitiveness of SEZ units, safeguards would be needed to ensure a level playing field for domestic manufacturers, said Gautam Khattar, principal at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OPPI seeks India-based start for regulatory data protection period

SC lets CERC proceed with market coupling rules, rejects IEX plea now

Nexus Select Trust posts 11% NOI growth on strong leasing, consumption

Premium

L&T Semiconductor goes local with chip backend, shifts OSAT to India

Premium

RERA extension may shield stalled housing projects from insolvency risk

Topics :Special Economic ZonesSEZSEZsdomestic marketDomestic markets

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

Next Story