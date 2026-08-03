Govt considers duty parity for SEZ units on domestic market sales

The government is considering allowing units in special economic zones (SEZs) to sell goods in the domestic market on a duty-forgone basis, a move that would largely align the Customs-duty treatment for such sales with that applicable to manufacturers in the domestic tariff area (DTA), according to a government official.

Under the proposal, units in SEZs will pay Customs duty only on imported inputs used in manufacturing goods sold in the domestic market instead of paying it on finished products, which is the current practice.

The inter-ministerial committee (IMC), comprising representatives from the Department of Commerce, the Department of Revenue and the NITI Aayog, formed in February to frame SEZ Policy 2.0, is expected to shortly discuss the proposal.

“The commerce ministry is readying a consolidated report to present to the IMC. This report will comprise several policy recommendations, including allowing SEZ units to make sales in the DTA on a duty-forgone basis,” the official told Business Standard. As SEZs are treated as foreign territories for Customs purposes, units can import raw material duty-free. However, when they sell finished goods in the domestic market, they have to pay Customs duty on the finished products. Since duties on finished products are often higher than those on raw materials, the change would lower the duty burden on domestic sales.

“If domestic sales are allowed on a duty-forgone basis, SEZ units would no longer pay duty on finished goods. Instead, they would pay duty only on the imported input products,” said Abhishek Jain, partner and national head (indirect tax), KPMG. The IMC is also expected to consider revising the definition of “services” under the SEZ Act to facilitate payment in rupees, the official said. Emails sent to the commerce and finance ministries remained unanswered until the time of publication. The government established SEZs nearly two decades ago to boost exports, attract foreign investment, and generate employment. Units operating in these enclaves received several fiscal incentives, including duty-free imports and tax exemption on export income.

However, the underutilisation of capacity has become a growing concern, particularly amid global trade disruption. In February, the government announced a one-time measure allowing eligible SEZ units to sell goods in the domestic market at concessional rates of Customs duty. Under the scheme, units that commenced production before March 31, 2025, can sell goods worth up to 30 per cent of their highest annual free-on-board export value achieved in any of the previous three financial years in the domestic market between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2027. While finalising the temporary measure, the IMC agreed to examine broader reforms to harmonise the regulatory framework for SEZs and asked the commerce ministry to prepare a consolidated set of recommendations, the official said.