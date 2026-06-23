Govt dismisses claims on ethanol-blended petrol as misleading, baseless

The Indian government has termed recent claims surrounding ethanol-blended petrol as "misleading" and "unsubstantiated", rejecting reports related to the hygroscopic nature of ethanol, allegations that vehicle fuel tanks attract ants, and suggestions that sugarcane juice is directly mixed with petrol.

“The Government of India has noted certain misleading and unsubstantiated claims being circulated on social media regarding Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP), which appear to be aimed at confusing and misleading the public. It has also been observed that old images and videos are being recirculated in an apparent attempt to garner viewership through sensationalism and create unwarranted concerns regarding ethanol-blended fuel,” said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).