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Govt extends duty-free raw sugar import window till Dec 31 to ease supplies

So far, around 2.6 lakh tonnes has been imported, according to industry data

Sugar, ethanol production, Sugarcane, Sugar prices
Sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year is now estimated at 306 lakh tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 12:07 PM IST
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The government has extended the duty-free import deadline for 1 million tonnes of raw sugar under the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) to December 31 to boost domestic supplies during the festive season.
 
According to a finance ministry notification, the import window has been extended to December 31, 2026.
On August 20, the government allowed imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar until October 31.
 
So far, around 2.6 lakh tonnes has been imported, according to industry data.
 
Industry sources said imports have remained subdued due to a lack of price parity. The extension is aimed at securing supplies whenever international prices ease enough to make imports viable.
 
Besides allowing imports, the government has taken a series of measures like imposing stockholding limits on traders to ensure adequate domestic supplies and keep prices in check amid tight availability.
 
Sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) is now estimated at 306 lakh tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes. Annual domestic demand is pegged at 280-285 lakh tonnes.
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Topics :sugar importIndian sugar industrysugar industrySugar pricesSugar supply

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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