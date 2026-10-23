Govt extends duty-free raw sugar import window till Dec 31 to ease supplies

The government has extended the duty-free import deadline for 1 million tonnes of raw sugar under the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) to December 31 to boost domestic supplies during the festive season.

According to a finance ministry notification, the import window has been extended to December 31, 2026.

On August 20, the government allowed imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar until October 31.

So far, around 2.6 lakh tonnes has been imported, according to industry data.

Industry sources said imports have remained subdued due to a lack of price parity. The extension is aimed at securing supplies whenever international prices ease enough to make imports viable.