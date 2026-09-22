Govt extends green clearances for ports, dredging projects to up to 30 yrs

The government has doubled the initial validity of environmental clearances for ports, harbours, breakwaters and dredging projects to 20 years, with provisions for two further extensions of five years each.

The move, notified on Monday through an amendment to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, brings the validity framework for port projects closer to that for mining projects.

Under the new rules, an environmental clearance for ports, harbours, breakwaters and dredging will be valid for 20 years. It can be extended by another five years after examination by the expert appraisal committee or state-level expert appraisal committee. In deserving cases where a project remains unoperational after the first extension, a further five-year extension may be added, subject to additional environmental safeguards being incorporated in the project’s Environmental Management Plan.