Govt extends Section 11 directions for Tata Power's Mundra plant till Sept

Government has approved the extension of Section 11 directions for Tata Power's Mundra thermal plant in Gujarat till September 2026. Under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the government can ask a generating company to operate and maintain any generating station, in extraordinary circumstances, to ensure adequate electricity supply.

"The company has received a letter from the Ministry of Power, Government of India, regarding the extension of validity of the directions issued under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, for its Mundra thermal plant. The validity of the aforesaid directions, which was earlier applicable up to June 30, 2026, has been extended and shall now remain in force until September 30, 2026," Tata Power said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.