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Govt finalising policy to build domestic critical minerals value chain

Policy aims to build domestic processing capacity for critical minerals, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chains for EV batteries and manufacturing

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Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 8:38 PM IST
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The government is in the final stages of finalising a policy to develop a domestic value chain for critical minerals, aimed at reducing India’s dependence on overseas processing and retaining more value within the country, a senior official from the Mines Ministry said.
 
The proposed scheme seeks to address a key gap in India’s mineral strategy. Despite acquiring or accessing critical mineral resources, much of the processing currently happens abroad due to the absence of a domestic ecosystem. As a result, raw materials such as lithium are often exported or traded internationally without value addition.
 
The official said the policy is being designed to create processing capacity within India, particularly for minerals linked to the electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem and other high-end manufacturing sectors. Two critical minerals have been shortlisted for priority intervention under the scheme, though details have not been disclosed pending final approval.
 
The policy has been formulated following extensive inter-ministerial consultations and discussions with stakeholders. Inputs from market trends, including price fluctuations in critical minerals, have also been factored into the design of the scheme.
 
The move is part of a broader effort to secure supply chains for minerals essential to India’s clean energy transition and industrial growth. At present, the lack of a domestic value chain means that even when Indian firms acquire mining assets abroad, the benefits are limited as downstream processing continues to take place outside the country.
 
The government expects that the proposed framework will help build an integrated ecosystem covering mining, processing and end-use industries, thereby strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities.
 
The policy is currently at an advanced stage of consideration, and details are expected to be announced once it receives formal approval.

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Topics :Mining industrymineralsEV marketmines ministry

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

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