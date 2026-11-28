The Jute Commissioner has imposed stock limits on raw jute held by balers, stockists, traders and jute mills, directing those holding stocks above the prescribed limits to sell the surplus and physically deliver it to buyers by December 10.

The order, issued on November 27 under the Jute and Jute Textiles Control Order, 2016, comes amid concerns over price volatility and speculative increases in raw jute prices, which the government said could threaten the industry and disrupt production and employment.

The move aims to improve the availability of raw jute for stakeholders, stabilise supplies, and prevent market manipulation. "The volatility in prices and speculative increases have the potential to threaten the jute industry and have the potential for disruption in production and employment in the industry," the Textile Ministry stated.

These measures are intended to stabilise jute supply, prevent market manipulation, and support the interests of farmers, manufacturers, and consumers nationwide, it added. Under the new norms, raw jute balers with a baling press on the same premises, registered with the Office of the Jute Commissioner, or those that applied for registration by the date of notification, can hold up to 1,000 quintals at any time. For other registered stockists, or those who had applied for registration by the date of notification, the ceiling has been fixed at 100 quintals. The maximum permissible stock has been restricted to five quintals for unregistered stockists and balers who have not applied for registration, as well as registered entities that are not submitting stock returns on the Jute SMART portal.

Jute mills and manufacturing units producing jute goods from raw jute can hold stocks equivalent to a maximum of 90 days' consumption, based on their current production rate. The order requires entities holding stocks beyond the prescribed limits to sell the excess quantity and ensure its physical delivery to the consignee on or before December 10, 2026. It also directs all covered entities to immediately stop purchasing fresh stock until their existing holdings fall within the prescribed limits. All persons covered by the order must declare and update their stock positions every fortnight through returns on the Jute SMART portal. To prevent circumvention of the limits, raw jute stored at a single premises will be treated as one stock, irrespective of whether it is held in the names of different traders, stockists, or balers. Where entities share a godown or baling press, the aggregate quantity held at the premises cannot exceed the applicable ceiling.