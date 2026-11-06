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Govt invites applications for India-UK trade pact duty quotas for 2027

Importers can apply between November 6 and 21 for tariff rate quotas under the India-UK CETA, which allow specified products, including passenger cars, to enter India at concessional duty rates

Industry News, India-UK Free Trade, FTA, free trade agreement
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into effect on July 15, 2026
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 3:03 PM IST
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The commerce ministry on Friday sought applications from importers seeking quotas to avail duty concessions under the India-UK trade pact for 2027 for specified products such as passenger cars.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into effect on July 15, 2026.

"Fresh applications for allocation of TRQ (tariff rate quota) under the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) for CY (calendar year 2027) are invited for the specified products during the period from November 6, 2026 to November 21, 2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 3:00 PM IST

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