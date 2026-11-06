Govt invites applications for India-UK trade pact duty quotas for 2027

The commerce ministry on Friday sought applications from importers seeking quotas to avail duty concessions under the India-UK trade pact for 2027 for specified products such as passenger cars.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into effect on July 15, 2026.

"Fresh applications for allocation of TRQ (tariff rate quota) under the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) for CY (calendar year 2027) are invited for the specified products during the period from November 6, 2026 to November 21, 2026," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.