Govt linking states' fiscal incentives with RE adoption: Pralhad Joshi

Renewable energy (RE) adoption is now being linked to state’s fiscal incentives to encourage them to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs), Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said at the CII Annual Business Summit on Tuesday.

“This is a new policy accepted by finance and power ministries,” he said.

While he did not disclose further details, Joshi said renewable energy-related criteria would also be considered while extending interest-free loans to states.

The Union minister also said that the government is addressing the quality issue of imported solar modules.

“A standardised warranty framework has now been introduced for solar PV modules. The government has mandated a minimum 10-year warranty which will improve reliability, investor confidence and overall quality,” he said.

He added that renewable energy equipment imports monitoring system has been introduced. “We have developed an app for regular monitoring in collaboration with the commerce ministry,” Joshi said. Commenting on the consumption obligation norms, he said compliance under the revised framework can now be achieved through three routes. These are direct RE consumption, purchase of RE certificates, including through virtual PPAs, and payment of buyout prices. Referring to measures like the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), Joshi said, “In the coming years, exporters who rely on carbon-intensive production systems will face increasing cost pressures and market barriers." Recently, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) notified the terms and conditions of carbon credit certificates regulation, 2026, he said. This would also help in the signing of PPAs.