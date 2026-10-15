Govt mandates caller name display from Nov 1: Here's what the new rules say

The government has directed telecom service providers to introduce calling name presentation (CNAP) across their service areas from November 1, 2026. Under the new guidelines, the service will display the caller's name alongside their telephone number on the recipient's phone screen, potentially making it easier for users to identify incoming calls.

According to the circular dated October 13, telecom service providers have conducted trials to introduce the calling name presentation service in wireless terrestrial networks using 4G and higher-generation technologies. The service will be provided to users without requiring them to submit a separate request. However, its introduction on 2G and 3G networks and public switched telephone networks will be considered separately after examination.

How will the caller name presentation service work? The calling name presentation service displays the caller's name on the recipient's phone during an incoming call. The name is taken from the originating telecommunication service provider's (TSP) subscriber records and forms part of the calling line identification (CLI), which includes the caller's telephone number or other identification specified by the central government. Under the new guidelines, the calling line identification displayed on the recipient's phone will contain two fields. The first will show the caller's telephone identifier, as is the existing practice, while the second will display the caller's name. The name displayed will depend on whether the caller's number is saved in the recipient's contact list. If it is, the saved name will appear on the screen. For unsaved numbers, the caller's name as recorded in the originating TSP's subscriber data records will be displayed for domestic calls, while international calls will be labelled "International Call".

What do the rules say about security and compliance? The circular refers to Rule 48(1) of the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Principal Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026. The rule requires every new authorised entity to ensure that calling line identification is presented to the called user in a manner secured against tampering and in accordance with requirements specified on the designated portal. The government has also prescribed technical safeguards for introducing the service. TSPs must follow a security-by-design approach under which the query-response mechanism itself ensures that the calling name identity is not retained after the incoming call is completed. They must maintain the quality of telecommunication services in accordance with applicable laws and ensure that their databases, networks and connectivity infrastructure are adequately provisioned to process calling name identity queries efficiently and retrieve and deliver the information on time.

Can businesses display a preferred name instead? The guidelines allow originating TSPs to offer users with business connections or bulk connections the option of displaying a preferred name instead of the name recorded in their subscriber data records. The preferred name must be either a trademark registered in the user's name with the Trade Marks Registry under the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax portal. The originating TSP must verify the preferred name before allowing it to be displayed. For new connections, the preferred name must be recorded in both the customer application form and the subscriber data records. For existing connections, TSPs must establish a mechanism through which users can apply to have their preferred names recorded in subscriber data records. Following examination and proper verification of the application, the TSP may update the records.