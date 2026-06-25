Govt mandates QR codes for vaccines, antimicrobials and cancer drugs

The government has expanded the ambit of the QR code-based track-and-trace mechanism to cover all antimicrobials, vaccines, anti-cancer medicines, and narcotic and psychotropic drugs, a move aimed at strengthening safeguards against counterfeit and substandard medicines.

The Union Health Ministry has notified amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, bringing these categories of medicines under Schedule H2, which mandates the use of bar codes or Quick Response (QR) codes for product identification and verification.

Under the amended provisions, manufacturers will be required to print or affix a barcode or QR code on the primary packaging label of the drug formulation, or on the secondary packaging where space constraints exist, the ministry said.

The code will enable authentication and verification of medicines through software applications across the supply chain. According to the ministry, the QR code will contain key product information such as a unique product identification code, generic and brand names, manufacturer's name and address, batch number, manufacturing and expiry dates, manufacturing licence number, and details of excipients, wherever applicable. The ministry said the requirement was previously applicable only to the top 300 pharmaceutical brands in the country. With the latest amendment, its coverage has been significantly expanded to include all vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer drugs, and narcotic and psychotropic medicines regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.