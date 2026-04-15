Govt may ease norms for gaming companies, remove mandatory registration

The new rules, likely to be released later this year in May or June, will also ease other compliance guidelines, such as removing norms to inform the OGAI of any “material changes” to a game, or minor modifications in the nature or offerings of the game, another official said.
“Now if they (gaming company) suddenly change the revenue model, there are chances of players not being completely aware about it and thus be at a disadvantage,” the official said.
In October last year, the government had proposed maintaining and publishing a national register of all online social games, e-sports, and online money games, with mandatory registration of all companies and persons that offer such games in India.