Govt may move proposal to merge Rail Vikas Nigam, Ircon International

However, the official, on condition of anonymity, said that the railways is likely to go forward with the plan, and in view of that, has chosen to defer the selection of a new chairman and managing director for Ircon.
Earlier, the ministry had reportedly asked the Public Enterprises Selection Board to defer the selection process for the post due to the impending merger. The two companies operate in the railway infrastructure space.
Parallelly, the government also has plans of divesting its stake in its listed entities to raise around ₹84000 crore by 2029-2030, as part of its targets under the second national asset monetisation pipeline (NMP 2.0).