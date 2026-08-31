The government on Monday notified the Semicon 2.0 scheme and laid out a detailed eligibility criteria and fiscal support for projects spanning chip design, semiconductor manufacturing, equipment and materials, advanced packaging, research and development (R&D), and talent development.
 
The scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet in July this year with a total outlay of ₹1,27,500 crore, and it is structured around six pillars and 10 categories.
 
Under the new guidelines, silicon wafer fabs will be eligible for fiscal support of 40 per cent of eligible capital expenditure (capex) on a pari-passu (equal footing) basis. To qualify, a 300 millimetre (mm) silicon fab must have an installed capacity of at least 40,000 wafer starts per month, a minimum capital investment of ₹20,000 crore, and a minimum revenue of ₹7,500 crore in at least one of the three financial years preceding the application.