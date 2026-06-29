Govt plans ₹5K cr scheme in 3 months to promote green tech in steel sector

The government is planning to introduce a scheme to promote the adoption of clean technologies in steelmaking processes with an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, according to an official.

The move is aimed at reducing carbon emissions from the domestic steel industry. The scheme named National Strategy for Sustainable Secondary Steel is expected to be launched in the next three months, a senior government official told PTI.

"The scheme may go for approval of the union cabinet," another official in the know of the development said.

The scheme will cover all steelmakers in the country. However, a major share of the funds will be earmarked for secondary players.