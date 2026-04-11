Govt plans to bar cough syrups for kids under 2 amid safety concerns

The Centre is planning to tighten regulations on paediatric cough syrups, with the health ministry proposing to bar their prescription for children below two years and discourage their use for those under five, Mint reported Saturday. The move, part of the draft National Formulary of India (NFI) 2026 released by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), signals a significant shift in prescribing norms following a series of contamination-linked deaths last year.

The draft NFI standardises drug information on dosage, indications, contraindications and side-effects, aiming to guide doctors and pharmacists towards safer prescribing practices. It explicitly states that “cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under two years”, and are generally not recommended for those below five without careful clinical evaluation and close supervision.

The regulatory tightening comes after repeated concerns over the presence of toxic industrial solvents such as ‘diethylene glycol (DEG)’ and ‘ethylene glycol (EG)’ in liquid oral formulations. These contaminants can cause acute kidney failure and have been linked to over 140 deaths globally in recent years, including cases in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon. In India, contaminated cough syrup was associated with at least 24 deaths in late 2025. To address the issue, the IPC has updated standards for high-risk excipients such as glycerin, propylene glycol, sorbitol solution and liquid maltitol, ingredients that may carry DEG impurities. Manufacturers are now required to use pharmacopoeial-grade solvents and conduct rigorous batch-wise testing of both raw materials and finished products in approved laboratories, maintaining detailed records.