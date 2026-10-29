Govt plans to rate national highway corridors on safety, road quality

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is planning to rank national highway (NH) corridors based on their performance to identify deficiencies and measures for improvement, a circular issued by the ministry on Thursday said.

Two separate rating criteria will be adopted for access-controlled expressways and designated high-speed corridors, and for normal national highways.

The move comes on the back of the ministry revising its contractual provisions for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, increasing accountability for deficiencies and accident-prone spots.

It has also begun internally rating highway contractors and linking several financial obligations to these ratings.

The NH corridor rating framework comprises three categories — highway efficiency, highway safety and user experience — with various parameters under each category.

The framework will measure peak congestion as the ratio of the maximum peak-hour traffic over five consecutive days during the peak season to hourly design capacity, along with the level of service across the stretch. However, the highest weightage in this rating methodology has been given to the condition of the road, measured through the pavement condition index (PCI), which will be evaluated by a network survey vehicle (NSV). Moreover, the ratings will also take into account the frequency of wayside amenities, toll plaza ratings and the presence of advanced traffic management systems (ATMS). From a safety perspective, the ratings will take into account the frequency of accidents per year per 10 kilometres, project failures leading to closures, the number of fatalities in accidents and the severity of accidents.