Govt rejects US claims of overcapacity in steel and textiles sectors

The government has rejected claims of overcapacity by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in India’s steel and textiles sectors, holding that India’s low per capita consumption of such items belies any claim of excess capacity, Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry and Director General of Trade Remedies Amitabh Kumar said on Wednesday.

"We do not think we have overcapacity. Our per capita consumption in textiles is abysmal. Ours is a hot, tropical climate; we wear cotton. How do we have overcapacity?" Kumar told reporters at a press conference.

The remarks assume significance in the backdrop of investigations by the Office of the USTR against India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, alleging overcapacity. The Commerce Ministry has rejected the claims and has already submitted its stance to the USTR.

“In steel also, our per capita consumption is one of the lowest, even though we are the second-largest producer," Kumar added. “Compared to our population, our economic and growth imperative, per capita consumption of steel is one of the lowest.” India’s per capita consumption of steel is around 100 kg, well below the global average of over 200 kg. Similarly, India’s annual per capita consumption of textiles is 5.5 kg, compared with the global average of around 15 kg. "In any case, overcapacity is not covered under trade remedial laws of the World Trade Organization. This is a new narrative with the objective to target one specific country. And there are other collateral objectives also, which I don't want to mention here," Kumar said.

The US probe against India under Section 301 is seen as a substitute for reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in April 2025, which the US Supreme Court struck down in February. Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 allows Washington to investigate and act against trade practices it considers harmful to US commerce. Overcapacity-related issues have also surfaced in India’s trade engagement with the UK. The implementation of the India-UK free trade agreement remains stuck over safeguard measures imposed by London on steel imports. The UK has reduced tariff-free steel import quotas by 60 per cent, citing concerns over dumping arising from overcapacity elsewhere. From July, steel shipments exceeding the quota limits will attract a 50 per cent duty.

Further, on questions related to a recent report that highlighted a rise in the Finance Ministry's rejection of the Commerce Ministry's recommendations on anti-dumping duty, Kumar said that the two sides have had a lot of conversations. "They (the Finance Ministry) usually do not give reasons, except for one or two cases in the past. We try to give them as much information as possible apart from the formal findings," Kumar said. "But once a view is taken, it's taken. We try our best at all levels," Kumar added. A report by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (C-DEP) and the Centre for WTO Studies (CWS) last month highlighted that the Finance Ministry historically implemented nearly 99.5 per cent of the Commerce Ministry’s anti-dumping duty recommendations until 2020, but rejection and non-implementation rates have risen sharply in recent years.