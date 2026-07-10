Govt rules out sale of pure petrol, E10 alongside E20 at fuel stations

Dismissing concerns over ethanol blended petrol, central government on Friday ruled out selling either pure petrol or 10 per cent ethanol blend (E10) alongside 20 per cent blend (E20) at retail outlets as a viable option, in view of logistical challenges and the huge investments already made in production and blending facilities. “India operates over one lakh retail outlets, supported by an extensive network of refineries, terminals, depots and pipelines. Maintaining multiple grades of base petrol across this vast supply chain would create an enormous logistical challenge, increase handling costs, complicate inventory management and reduce operational efficiency,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a statement.

Over the past several years, public sector banks have financed nearly Rs 1 lakh crore a year of investments in ethanol production and associated infrastructure. Dedicated ethanol plants, distilleries, storage facilities and logistics networks have been created to meet India's blending targets, the ministry said. “If, after creating this capacity, we were to arbitrarily revert to E10, what happens to these investments? What happens to the surplus production capacity?” The ministry also said investments made by farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs, financial institutions and public sector companies in good faith based on a national policy was at stake. It, however, conceded that 20 per cent blending of ethanol with petrol leads to 3-5 per cent lower mileage in vehicles than conventional petrol, but said the blend offers a significantly higher octane rating, superior anti-knock properties, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration, and cleaner engine operation.

Defending the rollout of E20 fuel, the ministry said that once a superior fuel has been scientifically validated, extensively tested and accepted by the automotive industry, the focus should be on advancing its adoption rather than reverting to an inferior standard. Experts said E20 fuel was rolled out after research conducted by public think tank Niti Aayog, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and other institutions. “The testing reports had mentioned the drop in mileage (of ethanol blended petrol). However, India is dependent on crude oil imports for nearly 90 per cent of requirements while ethanol is a domestically produced fuel. The blending programme is a step in the right direction for self-sufficiency,” said Prashant Vashisht, VP & Co-Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA.

Top executives from the auto industry argue vehicles underwent rigorous testing and certification by independent, globally accredited agencies before and after introduction of E20 in the market. Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s country head and executive vice president Vikram Gulati said at a press conference on July 4 that the decision to introduce E20 fuel was taken only after rigorous testing on older vehicles, while the recently launched E85 dispensing stations were meant exclusively for flex-fuel vehicles, signalling the direction of future policy. The government said ethanol-blended petrol is not cheaper than pure petrol despite ethanol being produced domestically, attributing this to the remunerative prices paid for ethanol to ensure fair returns to producers.

The ministry also informed the procurement price for maize-based ethanol is Rs 71.86 per litre and that, at an international crude oil price of about $70 per barrel, E20 is costlier to produce than pure petrol. Despite higher prices, domestically produced ethanol reduces India's exposure to imported crude oil and insulates the country from international oil volatility. As crude oil prices climbed to over $100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis, India witnessed one of the most moderate increase in retail fuel prices on account of ethanol blended fuel, it added. India has saved over Rs 1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange, substituted nearly 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, reduced around 952 lakh metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions, and transferred more than Rs 1.66 lakh crore directly to Indian farmers under the ethanol blending programme.